Nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign on Oct 12

The government will start a nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign on October 12 to protect millions from typhoid fever, especially children who are the most vulnerable.

Under the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), children will receive free typhoid vaccines. Health officials say the campaign will not only prevent common typhoid but also help curb the growing threat of drug-resistant typhoid.

Health Director General Professor Dr Md. Abu Zafar announced the initiative during a press briefing on Sunday at the Directorate General of Health Services.

He said, “Typhoid fever is a preventable infectious disease. The government is providing free vaccination to safeguard children nationwide.”

Dr. Zafar added that the WHO-approved vaccine is safe and effective. “This campaign will save lives and, in the long term, reduce typhoid-related illness and mortality,” he said.

According to WHO data from 2019, about 90 million people worldwide contract typhoid each year, with approximately 110,000 deaths. Most cases occur in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, while improved sanitation in developed countries has reduced outbreaks. In Bangladesh, typhoid remains a significant public health issue.

Data from the Global Burden of Disease study shows that in 2021, around 478,000 people in Bangladesh were affected by typhoid, resulting in about 8,000 deaths—68% of whom were children. Experts say this underscores the critical importance of vaccinating children.

Typhoid is caused by Salmonella Typhi and spreads primarily through contaminated food and water. High-risk areas include densely populated urban neighborhoods, low-income communities, and places lacking safe water and sanitation. Infection can lead to serious health complications, economic losses, and even death.

The growing resistance of typhoid bacteria to antibiotics makes vaccination the safest preventive measure, officials said. The campaign is expected to significantly reduce typhoid cases in the coming years, lower the risk of drug-resistant strains, and ease the economic burden on families and society.

Experts also note that typhoid infection often causes prolonged illness and loss of productivity. Severe cases can be life-threatening, making preventive vaccination crucial.

The government hopes the campaign will reduce typhoid-related deaths, raise health awareness among children, and promote clean and hygienic living practices through public education initiatives.