Singaporean High Commissioner meets Commerce Adviser

Derek Loh, the Non-Resident High Commissioner of Singapore to Bangladesh, met Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin at his office in Bangladesh Secretariat today.

During the meeting, they held detailed discussions on further enhancing trade and investment relations between the two countries and strengthening mutual cooperation.

The Commerce Adviser said that due to its technological excellence, Singapore is an exemplary country in providing services both at home and abroad. Bangladesh has much to learn from them, he added.

Bashir emphasized the importance of enhancing trade and investment capacity to ensure mutual benefits for both countries, said a Commerce Ministry press release.

Singapore’s High Commissioner Derek Loh said that Singapore is keen to work closely with Bangladesh to boost trade capacity.

He added that Singapore will support Bangladesh in improving technological facilities in service-providing institutions and in enhancing the skills and capacity of the workforce engaged in this sector.

The meeting was attended by Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, Charg‚ d’Affaires of the Singapore High Commission Mitchelle Lee, and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Shibir Bichitra Barua.