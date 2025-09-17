Bangladesh Hindu Association UK marks Silver Jubilee with grand celebration in East London



By Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The Bangladesh Hindu Association UK (BHA UK) celebrated its Silver Jubilee with a vibrant ceremony on Saturday, August 30, at the Ravidassia Community Centre in Manor Park, East London, marking 25 years since its founding. Members and delegates travelled from across the country, including Birmingham, Bradford, Loughborough, Portsmouth, Hull, Sheffield, Leeds, and Coventry, to attend the milestone event.

The programme opened with recitations from the Sri Sri Bhagavad Gita, the sound of the conch shell (Shankha Dhwani), and Rabindra Sangeet. President Proshanta Purokayastha BEM presided over the event, while General Secretary Sujith Chowdhury conducted proceedings.

UK Minister for Works and Pensions Sir Stephen Timms MP attended as the chief guest, with former MP Virendra Sharma as the special guest. Together with President Purokayastha, they unveiled the anniversary publication Roots. Sir Stephen Timms praised BHA UK’s role in fostering social cohesion, celebrating the turnout from across the UK and highlighting the presence of youth as a sign of the organisation’s sustainable future. Virendra Sharma echoed this sentiment, urging the new generation to carry forward the legacy and strengthen peace and harmony in society.

Reports on the association’s activities and finances were presented by General Secretary Sujith Chowdhury and Treasurer Biswajit Dey. Vice President Prashanta Dutta screened a documentary on the organisation’s history, while activist Bikram Banerjee curated an exhibition on Hindu genocide in the subcontinent. Youth Secretary Rajen Pal appealed to young members to take an active role in building a peaceful and responsible community. The celebration brought together community leaders and dignitaries, including freedom fighter Dewan Ghouse Sultan, Mohammad Abdur Rakib, Ripa Sultana Rakib, former mayor Jyotsna Islam, councillor Puspita Gupta, cultural activist Rumi Haque, Sujon Barua, Mesbah Uddin Echo, Barrister M Q Hasan, and journalist Batirul Haque Sardar.

Special guests and leaders were honoured with uttorio, coat pins, and flowers. Independent observers Mukul Roy and Niranta Deb announced the newly elected 41-member committee, naming Proshanta Purokayastha BEM as President and Alok Chanda as General Secretary. Outstanding Achievement Awards and Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Arpita Chowdhury, Monalisa Saha, Suchishmita Saha, Madhuri Pal, Sarita Saha, Rajib Dhar, Debassmita Chowdhury, and Arijit Saha. The Mahamaya Seal family received the Special Family Award for their contribution to promoting Sanatan culture nationwide.

Cultural Secretary Mahamaya Seal led an engaging cultural programme, featuring performances by children, youth and adults. The evening was hosted by young presenters Krishna Shil and Ananya Chowdhury. In his closing remarks, President Proshanta Purokayastha expressed gratitude to BHA UK members and supporters nationwide, acknowledging their dedication and tireless efforts over the past 25 years.