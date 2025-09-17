Govt working to build self-reliance health sector: Asif

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan on Tuesday said the government is working relentlessly to make Bangladesh’s health sector self-reliant.

“Our health system was dependent on one country. After coming out from there, we are working to achieve self-reliance in the country’s health sector,” he told a press conference at his ministry.

The adviser said China has proposed to set up several international-standard hospitals in Bangladesh, and the government is actively considering the offer. “If these hospitals are set up, a large portion of our health problems will be solved,” he noted.

Responding to questions about Health Affairs Adviser Nurjahan Begum receiving treatment in Singapore, Asif said she has long been suffering from serious health complications. “She was taking treatment there earlier as well. Her matter should be considered on humanitarian grounds,” he added.

On the shortage of doctors in public hospitals, the adviser said recruitment of additional physicians through a special BCS examination is underway and will be completed soon.

Earlier, Asif inaugurated 11 newly constructed facilities under the Urban Primary Healthcare Services Delivery Project of the Local Government Ministry.

He said the project plays a vital role in ensuring free, quality medical services for poor women, children, and pregnant women despite the presence of various hospitals in the country.

The new facilities include three urban maternity centres and eight urban health centres across Mymensingh, Gazipur, Kurigram, Shariatpur, Gaibandha, Faridpur, Laksam, and Tarab municipalities.

Local Government Secretary Rezaul Maksud Zahedi, LGED Chief Engineer Anwar Hossain, and senior ministry officials attended the programme.