Stop Trump protest route for 4 hour march shutting down central London

A ‘Stop Trump’ demonstration is set to shut down the streets of Central London in opposition to the US President’s state visit. Donald Trump will meet the King at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for a lavish state banquet before holding trade talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. It is speculated Mr Trump will land at in the UK on Tuesday evening and stay overnight at the US ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park.

Asked what he hoped to achieve during the visit, Mr Trump told reporters: “My relationship is very good with the UK, and Charles, as you know, who’s now King, is my friend. It’s the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honoured twice. So, it’s a great honour. And this one’s at Windsor.

“They’ve never used Windsor Castle for this before. They use Buckingham Palace. And I don’t want to say one’s better than the other, but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate, right? So it’s going to be nice.” Researcher and political commentator Zoe Gardner and comedian Nish Kumar are among the Londoners who have organised the march against him.

The protest will kick off near the BBC’s offices in Portland Place at 2pm. Marchers will then make their way along Regent Street to Piccadilly Circus and then amble east to Whitehall before finishing up in Parliament Square.

Nish Kumar will host the march, while political activist Femi Oluwole is set to speak at the demonstration.

Explaining behind the march, organiser Zoe Gardner told the Indy: “We know that roughly 70 per cent of the country dislike Donald Trump, and I think that there is a huge amount of opposition to Keir Starmer’s approach of sucking up to him.

“There’s a huge amount of opposition to honouring him a second unprecedented state visit banquet with the King. The thought of him feasting on swan steak and caviar while Palestinians are starving to death is a moral outrage”

She claims the US President “represents everything this country stands against and should stand against.” There will also be a demonstration in Windsor on Tuesday evening where Mr Trump is meeting the King.