Tanushree Dutta reveals she rejected ₹1.65 crore offer for Bigg Boss, cites privacy and dignity

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has revealed that she turned down an offer worth ₹1.65 crore to join the ongoing 19th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, citing concerns over privacy, dignity, and personal values.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, the Chocolate actress said she has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss every year for the past 11 years, but has never been interested.

“Do you really think I would go to a show like that? I can’t stay in a place like that; I don’t even stay with my own family. They offered me ₹1.65 crore. Even if they give me a piece of the moon, I wouldn’t go,” Tanushree said.

She criticised the format of the show, which involves men and women sharing common living spaces, and described it as compromising her personal boundaries.

“Men and women sleep in the same hall, fight there, eat there. Do I seem like the kind of woman who will sleep on the same bed with a man for a reality show? I’m not that cheap. My privacy is valuable to me. I know I can earn more than that if I’m allowed to work in peace,” she added.

Tanushree, who won Femina Miss India Universe in 2004 and is known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne, Dhol, and Bhagam Bhag, also touched on her ongoing struggles following the #MeToo movement in 2018. She had accused actor Nana Patekar of harassment on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, a case that led to nationwide attention but was closed by police in 2019 due to lack of evidence.

She claimed the aftermath of the controversy led to continuous harassment, which has taken a toll on her mental and physical health.

This revelation comes two months after she posted an emotional video alleging she was being harassed at her home.

The 19th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently streaming on JioCinema and airs later on Colors TV.