Tarique urges int’l community for immediate ceasefire

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has urged the international community to use all economic, political and diplomatic avenues to ensure there is an immediate and lasting ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In a post on his verified Facebook page early Wednesday, he wrote “The world must now take immediate action to take genuine steps enshrined in international law and human morality against Israeli genocide.”

Citing the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948), he pointed to the definition of genocide as “the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group,” emphasising that Israel’s actions meet this criteria.

Tarique said a new UN commission report has been detailed and direct in concluding that Israel is responsible for this crime against Palestinians in Gaza.

“No more excuses or hiding behind propaganda can continue. History teaches us many lessons about acting morally and bravely, even when it may not be the easiest path. We cannot stand by when the very existence of Palestinians is at risk,” he said.

Tarique called upon Bangladeshis around the world, whether at home or abroad, to use their collective voice and ensure their leaders stand with Palestine in the face of brutal destruction by Israel.

“States have the tools to make a difference. They always do” he said, emphasising that this is a moment where global leadership is needed more than ever.