The London hospital where maternity unit is seeing massive spike in C-sections and inductions

Maternity wards in North East London are under pressure from “increasing complex pregnancies,” a major NHS trust says.

Queen’s Hospital in Romford, which is overseen by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Trust (BHRUT), is home to the third largest single-site maternity unit in England and the largest in North East London. Some 7,200 babies are born there every year.

Ahead of a national review of maternity wards, BHRUT says health conditions, including increasing rates of obesity, diabetes and hypertension, and other social factors are contributing to difficult births. One in seven mothers are either diabetic to begin with or develop the disease, which is caused by high blood-sugar levels, during their pregnancy.

This means more NHS interventions, such as inductions and Caesarean sections, which take up more resources and staff. The total number of annual C-sections rose from 2,270 in 2020 to 3,005 in 2024.

In an interview with the Ilford Recorder in July, BHRUT Chief Executive Matthew Trainer said the hospital may need to open up an additional theatre in order to meet demand.

Another major obstacle facing the hospital is a cultural and language barrier between patients and staff. Half of the women giving birth in the hospital do not speak English as a first language, the trust says.

The Care Quality Commission, which judges the performance of trusts and care boards in the UK, said the unit ‘requires improvement’ following an inspection last year. The full results are yet to be published.

The trust was named one of 14 that will be part of an investigation, led by Baroness Valerie Amos, into maternity services across England. In a recent update, Mr Trainer reassured patients the ward is “safe” and pointed to a range of improvements BHRUT had made.

The trust has recruited 164 more midwives since 2021, with seven more “joining us soon,” and an additional twelve obstetrics and gynaecology consultants, focusing on women’s reproductive health, since 2022. As a result, the percentage of vacant job roles has dropped to around 4% from January 2023’s high point of 16%.

The hospital has also recruited bilingual volunteers to support women throughout their pregnancies and during childbirth.

The Chief Executive said: “Despite the improvements, we know that we don’t always get everything right for every family. We’re committed to learning from our mistakes and being open and transparent when we get things wrong. I’m confident Baroness Amos and her team will see all of this when they carry out their investigation and I hope her final report will reassure our residents about the safety of our maternity services.”

Upon appointing Baroness Amos in August, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “I have been appalled by the many harrowing stories I’ve heard from mothers and fathers let down by the NHS. Families asked for fresh eyes, independence and compassion – and that’s why I’ve appointed Baroness Amos.

“Valerie has an outstanding record of leadership and driving change – nationally and internationally. She will work closely with families to uncover the truth, confront problems and drive the improvements needed so every woman and baby receives safe, high-quality care.”

The former leader of the House of Lords is expected to publish her recommendations by December.