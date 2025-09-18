US faces pressure in UN Security Council vote on Gaza

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a new resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, along with increased humanitarian access.

The move comes amid mounting global frustration over the United States’ repeated vetoes blocking previous efforts to halt Israel’s military campaign.

The draft resolution, led by the 10 non-permanent members of the council, follows the UN’s official declaration of famine in Gaza, nearly two years into Israel’s war on the Palestinian territory. While earlier drafts focused mainly on lifting aid restrictions, the current version goes further, calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” and the release of all hostages.

France, the United Kingdom, and Russia had reportedly expressed doubts about the effectiveness of a resolution with only humanitarian demands, particularly given the Security Council’s broader responsibility for global peace and security.

The United States, Israel’s key ally, has previously vetoed similar resolutions—most recently in June—arguing they could undermine Israel’s right to self-defense. However, diplomats say the latest initiative represents a conscious pushback against the paralysis imposed by repeated US vetoes.

“Not even trying just makes it too easy for the US,” a European diplomat told AFP. “It doesn’t help much the Palestinians on the ground, but at least we keep showing that we are trying.”

The last US veto prompted rare open anger from the 14 other members of the Security Council, who have grown increasingly critical of their inability to curb the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Tensions have further escalated following a landmark report released Tuesday by a UN-mandated international commission, which accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza since October 2023, alleging actions intended to “destroy” the Palestinian people.

The Gaza crisis is expected to be a central issue at next week’s annual UN General Assembly summit in New York.