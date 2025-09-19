EU Human Rights Chair for free & fair Bangladesh polls

European Parliament Human Rights Subcommittee Chair Mounir Satouri has said Bangladesh must ensure free and fair elections in February 2026, saying acceptance of the results by all parties will be vital for sustaining political stability and consolidating democracy, reports BSS.

“The results of such an election should be respected by all. This is the condition for stability after elections here in Bangladesh,” Satouri told BSS in an interview during his visit to Dhaka.

He said that separation of powers, judicial independence, civil space and press freedom are essential guarantees for democracy and long-term stability.

The February elections, Satouri said, would be one of the most decisive steps in Bangladesh’s democratic transition. “Political stability is essential for economic development and improved living conditions,” he said, expressing hope to work with the next elected parliament irrespective of the outcome.

The European Parliament subcommittee chair is leading a delegation to Bangladesh as part of the EU’s practice of sending fact-finding missions to partner countries ahead of major political transitions.

Other members of the delegation are Isabel Wiseler-Lima (EPP, Luxembourg), Arkadiusz Mularczyk (ECR, Poland), Urmas Paet (Renew Europe, Estonia) and Catarina Vieira (Greens/EFA, The Netherlands).

Bangladesh, Satouri said, was chosen at this time because the nation is nearing a critical juncture in its democratic transition and because the EU is in the process of deepening cooperation, including negotiations for a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA).

“Whenever the EU decides to strengthen ties with a third country, we also assess the human rights situation, the rule of law and fundamental freedoms as these are integral parts of any EU agreement,” Satouri explained.

Reflecting on Bangladesh’s political transition since the July 2024 uprising, Satouri said that the interim government had taken “a number of measures that are having a tangible impact” but cautioned that the process was not yet complete.

“If the reforms adopted so far receive broad consensus and are implemented by the elected parliament, it will help ensure the transition takes place in the best conditions,” he said.

The delegation has already met with civil society groups, trade unions, employers, political party representatives and government officials and is scheduled to meet interim government leaders on constitutional reform.

Satouri said the ongoing PCA negotiations aim to balance prosperity and human rights commitments.

“This agreement will outlast the interim government and bind both parties well into the future. It is important that the concerns and interests of the population are well represented,” he stressed.

During his visit, Satouri also visited the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar. He lauded Bangladesh’s “extraordinary effort” in hosting over one million Rohingyas for the past eight years, while calling for greater global burden-sharing.

“The EU remains committed to maintaining its level of funding for the Rohingya crisis, but Bangladesh cannot be left to cope alone,” he said, urging wider international support and a political solution in Myanmar to enable safe and voluntary repatriation.

Satouri expressed optimism that the upcoming high-level conference in New York on September 30 could help mobilise global consensus towards resolving the crisis.

During their stay in Dhaka, the delegation met with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Thursday, following a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday.