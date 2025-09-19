Govt bias will undermine fair election: Iftekharuzzaman

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director and member of the National Consensus Commission Dr. Iftekharuzzaman has said that a free and fair election will not be possible if the government acts with bias.

Speaking at the inauguration of an election training programme organized by RFED and TIB at Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday, he said that even if political parties do not want a fair election, ensuring neutrality of election observers and the media is crucial.

Referring to the dominance of officials close to the former Awami League government in the administration, Dr. Iftekharuzzaman said the system must move forward despite such weaknesses.

Answering a question, he noted that governance, accountability, institutional transparency, and professionalism have long been undermined by partisanship—built up not only in the past 16 years but over the last 54 years. Institutions have been politicized, sometimes rendered effective, and often made dysfunctional, he said.

He added that restructuring the entire system within a short period, such as one or two years, would not be easy. “That is why many are questioning whether we can expect a truly fair election with the current administration. Their doubts are not unfounded, as remnants of the previous regime remain in the bureaucracy and law enforcement,” he said.

The TIB director also pointed out that those long deprived of power have also reintroduced partisanship after regaining influence. At the same time, there are still officials who try to remain neutral and uphold professionalism. “Not everyone in the administration is biased. Some officers are sincerely trying,” he observed.

According to him, the administration is now moving forward amid the pull of three forces—remnants of the past government, newly empowered groups, and those striving for neutrality. “This cannot be changed overnight or through a complete overhaul,” he said, stressing the need for time to build stability and foster a new culture of professionalism.