E-passport service launched at high commission in Islamabad

Senior Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Ghani inaugurated the service as the chief guest on Friday in Pakistan. Photo:PID

The Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad officially launched the e-passport service on Friday, marking a significant step forward in enhancing consular services for Bangladeshi nationals in Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony was held at High Commission premises, with Senior Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Nasimul Ghani, attending as the chief guest.

The event was chaired by Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Md. Iqbal Hossain Khan.

Commander Md. Shoaib Khan, Deputy Project Director of E-Passport and Automated Border Control Management Project, was present as the special guest.

The program began with a recitation from the Holy Quran and concluded with a special prayer for continued peace and prosperity in Bangladesh.

The introduction of the e-passport service is expected to significantly ease the process of obtaining biometric passports for Bangladeshi expatriates living in Pakistan, improving both efficiency and security.

Officials, staff members of the mission and their families, along with members of Bangladeshi expatriate community in Islamabad, attended the event.

With this launch, Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad has opened a new chapter in consular outreach, strengthening people-to-people ties and offering better services to its citizens abroad.