Chief Adviser leaves for New York

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka early Monday for New York to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

An Emirates flight carrying him departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:40am.

Five political leaders — BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP acting chairman’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, National Citizen Party (NCP) member-secretary Akhter Hossen and NCP’s first senior joint member secretary Dr Tasnim Jara- are accompanying the Chief Adviser as part of the official delegation.

Jamaat leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman will join the delegation from the United States.

The Chief Adviser is scheduled to address the UNGA on 26 September and is expected to return on 2 October.