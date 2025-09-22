Nur off to Singapore for advanced treatment

Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur left Dhaka for Singapore on Monday morning for advanced medical treatment.

A flight of Bangladesh Airlines, carrying Nur and his physicians, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at about 8:25AM.

He will receive treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, his party sources informed.

Nur was seriously injured during a police action at Kakrail in the capital on August 29. Since the attack, Nur has been receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and a private hospital for 18 days.