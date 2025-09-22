Over 1,000, including 275 children, die in Pakistan floods

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says that at least 1,006 people have lost their lives in torrential rains and flash flooding since June 26.

Among the deaths are 568 men, 163 women, and 275 children, Pakistani news outlet Dawn reported on Monday.

The highest number of fatalities was registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 504. Punjab reported 304 deaths, Sindh 80, Balochistan 30, Gilgit-Baltistan 41, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 38, and Islamabad nine.

Another 1,063 people have been injured nationwide.

The NDMA said that more than 3.02 million people have been rescued from the flooding in nearly 5,800 operations.

It added that 273,524 relief items, including tents, blankets, ration bags, food packs, hygiene kits, and safe drinking water have been handed out. They have also provided additional supplies such as solar panels, de-watering pumps, and generators.

Authorities have established 1,690 relief and medical camps in affected areas since the flooding began. Of these, 741 medical camps have treated 662,098 patients, while 949 relief camps have provided shelter and services to 152,252 people.

According to official counts, the floods have destroyed or damaged 12,569 homes, killed 6,509 livestock, displaced communities and left them short on essential resources.

Infrastructure losses in the area include 239 bridges and nearly 2,000km of road.