This year’s Durga Puja will be very festive, said Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury

”There are 33,000 mandaps across the country. In each mandap, the traditional religious brothers will have seven volunteers, eight ansars will be deployed. In addition, there will be police, RAB and army. Apart from these, 80,000 volunteers from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will also be appointed at the puja mandaps.”

He said these on Monday morning during his visit to the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in the Misionpara area of Narayanganj city.

Jahangir Alam mentioned that the Durga Puja will be strengthen communal harmony.

”There are no security apprehensions regarding the celebration of Durga Puja.”