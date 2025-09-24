45.6pc of voters intend to vote for BNP, 33.5pc for Jamaat

Around 45.6 per cent of respondents believe BNP is most likely to form the next government if Awami League will not participates, according to the People’s Election Pulse Survey, round 2, released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami will get 33.5 per cent of votes, National Citizen Party (NCP) will get 4.7per cent, Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) 3.10 per cent and Jatiya Party 2.1per cent.

The findings were presented at the National Archives building in Dhaka’s Agargaon by Rubaiyat Sarwar, managing director of Innovision Consulting.

The survey covered 10,413 eligible voters — 69.5 percent rural and 30.5 percent urban — across eight divisions, 64 districts, and 521 Primary Sampling Units (PSUs).