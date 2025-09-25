Shehbaz invites Yunus to visit Pakistan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday and invited him to visit Pakistan.

They discussed ways to deepen economic relations between the two countries by expanding the existing bilateral trade.

Prof Yunus expressed condolences to those died in the recent massive floods that hit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan said this is mainly due to climate change and other things.

National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman was, among others, present at the meeting.

In August this year, Bangladesh and Pakistan reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

Bangladesh emphasised the importance of deepening collaborative bilateral relations founded on mutual respect, understanding and shared interests.