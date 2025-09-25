Tarique Rahman to return to country in few weeks: Dr. Zahid

BNP Standing Committee member Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain has announced that BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to return to Bangladesh within the next few weeks.

Dr. Zahid made the statement while speaking at a tribute program at the grave of former President Ziaur Rahman on Thursday.

The program was organised by the Diploma Pharmacists Association of Bangladesh (D-FAB) to mark World Pharmacists Day. BNP Media Cell convener Dr. Mawdud Hossain Alomgir Pavel attended as a special guest.

“Tarique Rahman is not only the BNP leader but also a guiding figure for all involved in the movement to restore democracy,” Dr. Zahid said. “InshAllah, within a few weeks, he will return to lead both BNP’s electoral process and the final phase of the democracy restoration movement.”

On party nominations, he said BNP has far more aspirants than available seats. Local and district leaders, party surveys, and public support will determine the final candidates. Dr. Zahid also clarified that recent speculative reports in media and social platforms about nominations are unfounded, reiterating BNP spokesperson Rizvi Ahmed’s earlier statement that the party has not issued any official signals regarding candidates.

Dr. Zahid emphasized that BNP will continue to stand for citizens’ rights and hold those responsible for authoritarianism accountable. On the Awami League, he said, “Their leadership has historically not been on the people’s side. They practice politics of revenge rather than earning public trust, treating the country as their own property. However, ultimate judgment rests with Allah.”