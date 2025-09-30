Art competition and exhibition held in Bonn, Germany

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

On Saturday, 28 September, children and parents filled the centre’s management office in Bad Godesberg with colour, ideas, and curiosity. The “Vision Zero Plastic” art competition focused not only on environmental pollution but also on the children’s vision of a sustainable, clean world – and how we can protect our environment and the Earth.

After a warm welcome from Dr Abdul Hai, Executive Board Member of Seraji Foundation e.V., and Fatama Jabin, Executive Board Member of the German Working Group for Bangladesh (DAfB e.V.), Vanessa Püllen, Coordinator of the Bonn Network for Development, and Ines Böhme, Project Consultant of Kultur verbindet e.V., presented the event’s methodological concept. Following a brief, engaging question and answer session on plastic pollution and environmental protection, the children focused on painting.

The children, aged 5–8 and 9–14, produced impressive artworks about oceans free of microplastics, protecting our environment and our planet, and small actions with a big impact. During the subsequent gallery walk, the children proudly explained their paintings, and many adults engaged in lively discussions about them.

The awards ceremony concluded with guests including Frank Schmitz, City and District Manager of Bad Godesberg Center Management, renowned international artist Maruf Ahmed, Ines Böhme, and Vanessa Püllen. “It was very difficult for us to select the winners from these outstanding works of art,” said Vanessa Püllen at the award-giving ceremony.

The artist Maruf Ahmed shared a simple yet powerful thought with the young participants: Art makes visible what is important to us and can encourage us to act a little differently every day. His words captured the tone of the day: curious, approachable, and motivating.

In Group A, Sabika Haque Subha (6) secured first place. She was followed by Aalia Islam (6) in second place, and Rumaysa Al Zariah (5) secured third place. In Group B, Rashiqa Rameen (10), Manaf Al Waziran (9), and Omar Islam (9) secured first, second, and third places, respectively.

A heartfelt thank was rendered to all the children, parents, the jury, and cooperation partners: Bad Godesberg Center Management, Culture Connects, Bonn Network for Development, and the German Working Group for Bangladesh (DAfB). Media partners were Our Voice Online and the magazine Die Grenze. This lively afternoon would not have been possible without the dedicated cooperation of everyone involved.