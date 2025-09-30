Dengue claims 3 lives, 735 hospitalized

Bangladesh reported three new dengue-related deaths and 735 hospital admissions in past 24 hours between Sunday 8 AM and Monday 8 AM, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new hospitalizations, 166 were in Barishal division, 156 in Dhaka division (outside the city corporations), 121 in Dhaka North City, 95 in Dhaka South City, 98 in Chattogram, 57 in Rajshahi, 39 in Khulna, 35 in Mymensingh, 14 in Rangpur, and 4 in Sylhet.

During the same period, 555 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals nationwide. So far this year, 44,184 patients have recovered after hospital treatment.

According to DGHS data, a total of 46,786 patients have been hospitalized with dengue since January, while the death toll this year has risen to 195.