Sylhet Osmani hospital employee killed in water tank collapse

An employee died in a water tank collapse at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, Suman Ahmed, 42, was an outsourcing class-four employee of Ward No 36 of the hospital, its administration said.

Witnesses said that a part of the roof of a quite old brick-built water tank suddenly broke down and dropped on Suman at about 2:00pm while he was passing through the area, leaving him critically injured.

The tank was built on an around 150-foot tall base in front of the hospital’s main building.

Colleagues rushed him to the emergency department but the attending doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

Immediately after Suman’s death, his colleagues and other employees of the hospital started staging a protest putting a barricade on the road in front of the hospital.

They blamed negligence of the authorities concerned for the death and demanded exemplary punishment of those responsible and maintaining a safe work environment on the hospital campus.

Sylhet Kotwali police officer-in-charge Ziaul Haque told that being informed they reached the spot and persuaded the protesters to withdraw the road blockade in the late afternoon.

Hospital deputy director Mahbubur Rahman confirmed Sumon’s death and told New Age in the evening that they were probing the collapse of the water tank.