Whoever will engage in conspiracy, to be resisted by people: Salahuddin

Whoever will engage in any kind of conspiracy-whether at home or abroad- will be resisted by the people, said BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Tuesday.

”The people of Bangladesh are now united and in the post-uprising situation, they are determined to restore democracy.”Bangladeshi products online

Talking to reporters at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave, Salahuddin said, “It is now evident that some quarters are conspiring to obstruct Bangladesh’s democratic transition. We can assume that both local and international forces are active in this regard.”

“Whoever creates obstacles to the country’s democratic progress, or engages in any kind of conspiracy-whether at home or abroad-will be resisted by the people, InshAllah.”

He strongly opposed some parties’ demand for the introduction of a Proportional Representation (PR) system in the next parliamentary election.

“I have spoken before about the PR system. PR means Permanent Restlessness. Experiences at home and abroad show that it creates constant instability. No stable government can be formed properly under this system. Governments are rarely formed on the basis of a majority, and parliaments often remain hung, leaving the country in uncertainty,” Salahuddin said.

He mentioned that one survey claimed that 70 percent of people support PR while another showed 56 percent of people do not even understand the system. “If 56 percent of the people don’t even understand the PR system, how can 70 percent possibly want it? This is confusing.”

Salahuddin said BNP is a party that believes in religious values, but its politics is based on inclusiveness. “We practise politics on the foundation of Bangladeshi nationalism, bringing together all communities in this land. We have never wanted, do not want, and will never want any division in politics based on religion.”

Especially in the period following the 2024 uprising, the BNP leader said they want to build a strong democratic state in line with the expectations of the people and the aspirations of the martyrs.