Advisory Council approves 4 ordinances, one proposal

The Advisory Council, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, has given final and in-principle approval to drafts of four ordinances along with a significant proposal during a meeting held at his office on Thursday.

The council approved the National Data Governance Ordinance-2025, the Personal Data Protection Ordinance-2025, the Deposit Protection Ordinance-2025 and the Mymensingh Unnayan Kartripakkha Ordinance-2025.

Additionally, the council endorsed a proposal put forward by Ministry of Finance to establish a new bank by merging five existing Shariah-based Islamic banks through a formal resolution.