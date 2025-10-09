German Ambassador, Fakhrul discusses election, bilateral issues

Newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Rudiger Lotz met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday to discuss upcoming national election, trade, investment and broader bilateral cooperation issue.

The hour-long meeting, which began around 10:30AM, was held at the BNP chief’s Gulshan office.

During the meeting, key BNP leaders BNP Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Acting Chairman’s Adviser on International Affairs Humayun Kabir and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed were present.

Following the discussion, Amir Khosru said to journalists that the discussion covered future cooperation between Bangladesh and Germany beyond trade and investment, including cultural exchange and skills development.

“We discussed how we can work together on skills development in the coming days, how to expand existing trade, and how to increase German investment in Bangladesh,” he said.

The BNP leader said Germany has already invested in China and India and now considers Bangladesh a promising destination for future investment.

“We expect to see German investment in Bangladesh as they have both initiatives and interest in this area,” he added.

Referring to the political situation, the BNP leader said everyone, including Germany, is waiting for a free, fair and credible election in Bangladesh.

Like other countries, he said, Germany wants Bangladesh to hold the election as soon as possible so that an elected government can take office and make short-, medium- and long-term decisions.

“So, they are all waiting for that – for an elected government and parliament to be in place as early as possible through a fair and credible election that will be accountable to the people and widely accepted internationally.”