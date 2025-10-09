Trump says Gaza hostages, including deceased, expected to return Monday under ceasefire deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview late Wednesday that he believes all hostages held in Gaza — including the bodies of those killed — will be returned on Monday, following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“So much is happening to get the hostages freed, and we think they’ll all be coming back on Monday,” Trump said, adding that the deal includes the return of the deceased.

His remarks came just hours after unveiling a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending two years of war that have devastated Gaza and triggered a major humanitarian crisis.

According to Trump, the agreement — brokered after talks in Egypt — includes Hamas releasing all hostages while Israeli forces withdraw to an agreed-upon line. He also suggested the deal could have a wider regional impact, potentially involving Iran.

“This is more than Gaza, this is peace in the Middle East,” he said. “Iran is going to be actually a part of the whole peace situation.”

Trump described the deal as a breakthrough for all sides, calling it “great for Israel, so great for Muslims, for the Arab countries, and so great for this country.”

He reiterated his vision for Gaza to be rebuilt into a thriving region, supported by neighboring countries and backed by the United States.

“Gaza is going to be a place that reconstructs,” Trump said. “Other countries in the area will help it reconstruct, and we’ll be involved in helping them make it successful and helping it stay peaceful.”