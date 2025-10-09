UK PM says new Gaza deal ‘moment of profound relief’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday hailed the new Gaza ceasefire deal as “a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world”.

“I am grateful for the tireless diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye (Turkey) and the United States, supported by our regional partners, in securing this crucial first step,” he said in a statement.

“This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.”