Youth dies after being electrocuted at Sylhet’s Osmani airport runway

A young man died after being electrocuted near the runway area of Sylhet Osmani International Airport late last night (8 October).

The incident occurred at around 10pm in the runway-11 area. The deceased was identified as Suman Ahmad, son of Bachchu Mia, from the Lalbagh area under the Sylhet’s Airport Police Station.

Police and airport officials suspect Suman entered the restricted zone with the intention of stealing electrical wires.

Hafiz Ahmad, director of Osmani International Airport, confirmed that initial evidence found at the scene supports the suspicion. “We suspect he entered the runway area with the purpose of theft, and some signs of attempted theft have been found,” he said, adding that police recovered a wire-cutting machine from the spot.

The airport director expressed concern over the security lapse despite existing measures. “We have boundary walls around the runway and conduct patrols all night. It is unclear how he managed to penetrate the perimeter.

“How can you stop someone who is desperate enough to risk their life for stealing?” he told The Business Standard.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Sylhet Airport Police Station rushed to the scene. Officer-in-Charge (OC) Syed Anisur Rahman confirmed the recovery of the body.

“The reason why the deceased youth went there is not yet definitively confirmed, but locals have made some allegations. We are verifying the matter,” OC Rahman said.

The body was recovered and sent to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, and police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the electrocution.