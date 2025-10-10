BNP views July Charter positively: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the party views the upcoming July Charter, scheduled to be signed on October 15, in a positive light.

Speaking to reporters after offering flowers and prayers at the grave of late President Ziaur Rahman at Chandrima Udyan in Dhaka on Friday morning, Rizvi said, “If we truly believe in democracy, a logical solution can be reached through discussions. We are optimistic that a positive political consensus will emerge regarding the July Charter.”

He expressed hope that political parties would be able to reach a consensus on the matter through dialogue before the signing date.

Rizvi also commented on the recent international media interview of Tarique Rahman, the BNP’s acting chairman, saying it carried no partisan tone.

“Tarique Rahman spoke to international media after 17 years. His remarks were not politically biased. He didn’t call for the destruction of opponents but conveyed a message of unity. He only emphasized justice, and that too through legal means,” Rizvi said.

He added that Tarique Rahman’s speech reflected a call for national unity, which has been widely appreciated by civil society and the public.

Turning to the agriculture sector, Rizvi said special attention has been given to agriculture in the 31-point reform agenda announced by Tarique Rahman. “Farmers are not getting fair prices for their produce today. The Agriculturist Association of Bangladesh (AAB) must play an active role to ensure farmers’ rights and benefits,” he said.

Rizvi further mentioned that the association would soon formulate a policy framework to protect farmers’ interests and benefit the people, guided by the directives of the party’s acting chairman.

The event was attended by AAB Convener Agriculturist Kamruzzaman and Member Secretary Shahadat Hossain Biplob, among others.