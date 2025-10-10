Clash erupts between BNP supporters in Sylhet

A violent clash broke out on Thursday night in Bishwanath municipality of Sylhet between supporters of two BNP advisers—Tahsina Rushdi Luna, wife of missing BNP leader M Ilias Ali and Md Humayun Kabir, foreign affairs adviser to BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

The hour-long clash injured several people, including local Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal leaders, while police were yet to confirm the total number of victims.

According to police, the confrontation began around 9:30 PM near the Basia Bridge when supporters of the two nomination aspirants attacked each other with bricks and sticks. Law enforcers later intervened to bring the situation under control.

Humayun Kabir held an election campaign rally earlier in the evening at Daulatpur union with several leaders previously expelled from the BNP for alleged breaches of party discipline and ties with the ruling party which sparked anger among Luna’s supporters in Bishwanath.

When both groups returned to the town after the rally, Humayun’s supporters brought out a procession, triggering the clash, which continued until around 10:30 PM.

Police and army patrol teams were deployed, and the situation was brought under control around 10:45 PM.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Osmani Nagar Circle) Ashraful Jaman said, “Police are on the spot and the situation is now under control.”