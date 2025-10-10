Fakhrul slams ‘unnecessary controversy’ over BNP’s election symbol

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday criticised what he called unnecessary controversy over the party’s election symbol, the ‘Sheaf of Paddy’, saying the BNP never objected to anyone else’s electoral symbol.

“Brother, we never opposed your symbol. The Election Commission will decide which one you get. So why all this pointless tug-of-war over BNP’s ‘Sheaf of Paddy’?” Fakhrul said, without naming anyone.

He made the remarks while speaking at a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka, organised to mark the death anniversary of martyr Nazir Uddin Jehad, who was killed during the anti-autocracy movement.

“The ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ is unstoppable. Its slogan is echoing across the country. Attempts are being made to suppress it, but when it wins, those conspiring against Bangladesh will be forced to leave,” he said.

Fakhrul said a chance has now emerged to restore democracy, stressing that the only path forward is through a free, fair, and impartial election.

“No matter how many reforms we make or strategies we devise, democracy cannot return without an elected government formed through a genuine election,” he added.

Referring to Sheikh Hasina, Fakhrul termed her a “monster,” claiming, “The monster Sheikh Hasina didn’t flee Delhi voluntarily — she was forced to leave. We built that foundation through 15 years of struggle and sacrifice.”

He also remarked that democracy cannot be achieved “by a few days of protests,” emphasising that “building democracy requires hard work, sacrifice, and connection with the people.”

Accusing the ruling party of trying to politicise the bureaucracy, Fakhrul said, “We see efforts to bring the entire bureaucracy under one party’s control. We won’t tolerate this. During elections, the bureaucracy and administration must remain completely neutral.”

BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Amanullah Aman, who chaired the meeting, recalled Jehad’s sacrifice, saying, “We vowed before Jehad’s body to end autocracy — and we kept that promise.”

BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon conducted the memorial event, where Asaduzzaman Ripon and other BNP leaders also spoke.