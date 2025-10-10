Jamaat accuses govt of partisan appointments to sway polls

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Porwar has alleged that efforts are being made to influence the upcoming national election by appointing individuals loyal to a particular political party within the administration.

Speaking as the chief guest at a protest rally near the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Friday, he said, “By showing bias toward a certain party and bowing to pressure, attempts are being made to appoint politically preferred individuals in the administration to influence the election. This must stop to ensure a level playing field for all.”

He added that every political party, big or small, must be allowed to enjoy equal opportunities as guaranteed by the Constitution and the Election Commission. Porwar also claimed that the roles of some police station officers-in-charge and advisers to the interim government remain “questionable before the nation.”

Criticising the ruling alliance, Porwar said, “For 17 years, the 14-party alliance, including the so-called allies of fascism such as the Jatiya Party, protected Sheikh Hasina. Without their support, she could not have survived or held stage-managed elections. Since they share the same guilt, their political activities should also be banned.”

Regarding the war crimes tribunal, the Jamaat leader said, “The tribunal’s work is progressing slowly. If any war criminals are saved due to outside interference, the election cannot be considered neutral. We might again face domination by foreign powers, especially Delhi’s influence.”

He urged for a level playing field, proportional representation (PR), and justice for those accused of political crimes, saying, “To ensure a fair national election, the July Charter must include these issues.”

Expressing cautious optimism about the chief adviser’s sincerity, Porwar said, “You are both the head of the government and of the National Consensus Commission. Stay firm in these dual responsibilities. Some advisers around you are trying to sway decisions to favor a particular party — we don’t want to see that anymore.”

He further said that all agreed points should be incorporated into the July Charter, followed by a referendum. “If the people reject the PR proposal, Jamaat-e-Islami will accept that decision. But ignoring public opinion on PR is unacceptable,” he added.

The rally was presided over by Nurul Islam Bulbul, Ameer of Jamaat’s Dhaka South City unit, while Selim Uddin, Ameer of the North City unit, and other leaders also addressed the gathering.