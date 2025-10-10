Outdated medical education risks technological obsolescence: CA Spec Asst

Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant to Chief Adviser (CA) of Interim Government, said outdated medical education risks technological obsolescence.

He said this during his chief guest address at Bangladesh International Medical Students’ Scientific Congress (BIMSSCON) 6th edition on Friday morning at International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

The Daily Observer partnered with the event themed ‘Transforming Healthcare: Towards Healthier Future’.

Healthcare reform proposals have emerged directly from medical students preparing to serve 18 crore citizens, whilst interim government initiatives show visible outcomes despite immense challenges, including overcrowded medical hospitals.

Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman emphasised prescription accessibility, stating clinical benefits materialise only when ordinary people comprehend written instructions; otherwise, years of medical study lose meaning.

The current healthcare education system relies on century-old philosophy requiring urgent technological adaptation, with image interpretation expected to become automated within four years.

The Special Assistant to Chief Adviser (CA) Interim Government advocated harnessing global connectivity and virtual reality for hands-on medical training whilst decentralising healthcare access beyond facilities like Kurmitola Hospital nationwide.

“Bangladesh is now entering a transformative phase. Through your collective efforts, we will build a healthier and stronger nation,” he said.

Professor Dr Nazmul Hossain, Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), revealed Bangladesh operates 110 medical colleges nationwide, averaging one institution per 500 square kilometres, though growing population and rising healthcare demands necessitate continued capacity and quality expansion.

The internship foundation of progress programme bridges academic learning with real-world experience, developing confidence and competence amongst young doctors for patient service with skill and compassion. Research remains the foundation of progress, as medicine stagnates without scientific inquiry.

“The future of healthcare in Bangladesh depends on how well we combine education, research and service. Together, we must ensure every medical graduate is not only academically qualified but also inspired to make a lasting contribution to our people’s well-being,” Dr Nazmul Hossain said.

Keynote speaker Professor Dr Tasnim Ara, surgical oncologist, physician-scientist and CEO of Salima Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy (SIFCIACT) and BioMed Diagnostics, addressed healthcare inequality where financially capable patients travel abroad to India or Thailand for advanced treatment whilst others cannot afford similar care.

Bangladesh lags behind advanced nations regarding medical technology, research infrastructure, and specialised care, yet an incredible pool of young talent demonstrates passion and intelligence to bridge gaps. She urged medical students studying abroad to return home with knowledge, innovation, and experience.

“This country needs you. Together, through dedication, collaboration, and research, we can transform Bangladesh into a centre of excellence in cancer immunotherapy, cell therapy and advanced diagnostics. The journey may be long, but the future is within our reach,” Dr Tasnim Ara emphasised.

The International Medical Students Empowerment Network Bangladesh (IMSEN), with motto ‘Empowering Medicos’, organised BIMSSCON 6th edition, chaired by Raziul Islam and co-chaired by Fahmida Jahan Anika.

Dr Murad Sultan, National Professional Officer, Quality Health Systems at World Health Organisation-Bangladesh, and Professor (Brigadier General) Md Aminul Islam (Retired), Director of Administration, Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS), attended as special guests.

IFMSA Bangladesh founded in 2015 is now rebranded as IMSEN reflecting the changed mindset of Bangladeshi Medical Students.