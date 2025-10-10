Shapla Curry (Water Lily Curry)

Ingredients:

* Water Lily Stem – 5 cups (Cut into 2″ long pieces)

* Kalo Jeera or Nigella Seeds – ½ tsp

* Mustard Oil – 2 tbsp

* Cumin Paste / Powder – 1 tsp

* Mustard Paste – 2 tsp

* Green Chilli – 2-3

* Grated Coconut – 4-5 tbsp

* Sugar – ½ tsp

* Salt – To taste

Method:

1. Prepping the ‘shapla’ or water lily stems is time consuming and requires some patience too. Firstly, cut and discard the flowers. From each stem, pull out the thin layer on the outer part which is attached to the stem).

2. Then wash the stems thoroughly and drain all the excess water as they release a lot of water on cooking. Cut the stems in 1 ½” to 2″ length.

3. In a pan take 2 cups of water with a tsp of salt and boil it. Once the water has boiled, add the stems and continue simmering for about 3 – 4 minutes. Then strain and keep the soft stems aside. Or you can marinate the stems with some salt for 30 minutes then wash them under running water and squeeze the excess water. You may prepare the ‘shaplas’ with either of these processes.

4. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan. Let it come to smoking point then add nigella seeds.

5. When the seeds become aromatic add ‘shapla’. Mix well. Cover and start cooking.

6. After 4-5 minutes remove cover add slit green chilli, cumin seeds paste, mustard paste, sugar and half of the grated coconut. Mix well and cook for another 3-4 minutes or till water dries up.

7. Drizzle a little mustard oil and give a final mix.

8. Sprinkle grated coconut and serve with steamed rice only.