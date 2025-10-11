Last tributes paid to Manzoorul Islam at DU, Shaheed Minar

People from all walks of life on Saturday paid their last tribute to eminent writer, essayist, and Emeritus Prof of the English Department at Dhaka University Syed Manzoorul Islam at Aparajeyo Bangla of Dhaka University and the Central Shaheed Minar.

The body of Manzoorul Islam was taken to Aparajeyo Bangla of Dhaka University at around 10:30AM and then it was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for people of all walks of life to pay their last respects.

At Aparajeyo Bangla, Chairperson of English Department Professor Dr. Tazin Aziz Chaudhury, former and current students of the English Department, Dean of the Faculty of Arts Prof D. Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan, and teachers and students of various departments, among others, paid tributes by placing wreaths on his coffin.

Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam passed away on Friday afternoon at the age of 74. He breathed his last at 5PM while undergoing treatment at LabAid Hospital in the capital.

On October 3, Prof Islam had suffered a massive heart attack while on his way to the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).