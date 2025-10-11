Presiding officers to serve as ‘Chief Election Officers’: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday announced that Presiding Officers will serve as “Chief Election Officers” at their respective polling centres, with full legal authority to ensure fair and lawful elections.

Speaking at a training workshop for polling officials at RPADC auditorium in Chattogram, the CEC said, “Presiding Officers will be fully empowered under the law. If necessary, they can suspend polling or take any lawful measure to maintain order. However, they must act with courage, integrity and impartiality.”

Emphasizing the significance of proper training, he said, “We are learning from the experience of past elections. Where there are gaps, we will address them. Time is short and the challenges are many.”

Nasir Uddin stressed that a credible election requires collective effort. “We aim to empower Presiding Officers, Polling Officers and Returning Officers to deliver a world-class election,” he said, assuring all officials of full institutional support; provided they act within the legal framework.

Highlighting the need for customized training based on officials’ experience levels, he noted that a one-size-fits-all approach would not be effective.

On election security, which he called Bangladesh’s biggest electoral challenge, the CEC announced the creation of a Central Coordination Cell and an Emergency Response Unit to ensure swift, nationwide communication and action.

Coordination among administrative officials, security agencies, and election officers will be crucial, he added.

To tackle online misinformation and AI-driven propaganda, the Election Commission has also set up a dedicated unit to monitor and respond to digital disinformation.

“Our ultimate goal is to conduct a free, fair, inclusive and transparent election,” Nasir Uddin reiterated.

The workshop was presided over by Senior District Election Officer Mohammad Bashir Ahmed.

Other attendees included Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarkar, EC Secretariat Additional Secretary KM Ali Newaz, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Dr Mohammad Ziauddin, DIG of Chattogram Range Police Mohammad Ahsan Habib Palash, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative Anwarul Haque and CBTEP Project Director Mohammad Mostafa Hasan.