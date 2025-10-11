Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetables

Ingredients:

* 6 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into small pieces

* 2 tbsps soy sauce

* 2 tbsps dry sherry

* 1 tbsp cornstarch

* 1 tbsp vegetable oil

* 1 zucchini, cut into rounds and quartered

* 1 large green bell pepper, cut into squares

* 1 cup broccoli florets, cut into pieces

* 3 cloves garlic, minced

* ½ cup chicken broth

* 1 tbsp vegetable oil

* 6 green onions, chopped

Method:

1. Mix chicken, soy sauce, sherry, and cornstarch together in a large bowl.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat; cook and stir zucchini, bell pepper, broccoli, and garlic for 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken broth, cover, and simmer until vegetables are tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer vegetables and sauce to a large bowl and wipe the skillet clean.

3. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high heat; cook and stir chicken until meat is no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes. Stir in vegetables; continue to cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes more. Sprinkle with green onions.