CA departs for Rome to attend World Food Forum

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka today for Rome to attend the flagship event of the annual World Food Forum (WFF), organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Prof Yunus and his delegation departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at around 11:30 am, confirmed Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser.

During his visit, Professor Yunus is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the main session of the forum. He will also hold meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and heads of various international organizations.

These high-level discussions will focus on pressing global issues, including food security, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development.

The World Food Forum is a global platform that brings together policymakers, researchers, and innovators to exchange ideas on the future of global food systems. This year’s event is taking place at the FAO Headquarters in Rome from October 10 to 17.

Prof Yunus’s participation in the WFF is being seen as a significant step in highlighting Bangladesh’s role in addressing global challenges and promoting sustainable development on the international stage.

He is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on October 15.