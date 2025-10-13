Ancelotti eyes historic World Cup win with Brazil as they prepare to face Japan

Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to make history with Brazil at next year’s World Cup, becoming the first foreign-born coach to win the tournament. Speaking on Monday ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Japan in Tokyo, the Italian said, “Of course, no foreign-born coach has ever won the World Cup but there is always a first time in life.”

Ancelotti, who took charge in May as Brazil’s first overseas coach in 60 years, has already helped the five-time champions secure their place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Brazil head into Tuesday’s match against Japan riding high after a 5-0 win over South Korea in Seoul, with 18-year-old forward Estevao scoring twice and Real Madrid stars Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. also on the scoresheet.

While Brazilian fans praised the performance as a return to the country’s signature “jogo bonito,” Ancelotti emphasized that beauty in football must be balanced with structure. “Brazilian players have individual quality but that is combined with teamwork and movement off the ball, and that’s very important,” he said.

Ancelotti has brought defensive solidity to the squad, with Brazil keeping four clean sheets in five games under his leadership. “He’s Italian, so he likes his team to defend well,” said midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. “At the World Cup, the teams that don’t concede goals win the title.”

The team is currently without injured forward Neymar, who is sidelined until at least November with a thigh injury. Ancelotti, however, left the door open for the 33-year-old star, saying, “If Neymar is fit then he can play in any team in the world.”

Brazil’s opponents, Japan, have already qualified for the 2026 tournament and are hoping to make history of their own. Despite never beating Brazil in 13 previous meetings and missing key players like Kaoru Mitoma and Wataru Endo, coach Hajime Moriyasu said his side is eager for the challenge. “Brazil are one of the top teams in the world and we respect them, but we have players who are playing in Europe and getting experience there,” he said.

The friendly in Tokyo is part of both teams’ preparations for next summer’s tournament, with Brazil focused on building momentum under Ancelotti and Japan seeking to test themselves against top-level opposition.