NCP criticizes ‘July Charter’ signing, launches new labour platform

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) has slammed the political alliance formed under the banner of “national consensus,” calling it a betrayal of the people.

At the formal launch of its new labor wing Jatiya Sromik Shokti at Eskaton Navy Colony in Banglamotor on Friday, NCP Convener Nahid Islam asserted that true power lies in street movements, not in paper agreements made behind closed doors.

“On the very day that some parties sign a piece of paper in the name of unity, workers are taking to the streets to declare their real position,” he said. “It is street power that ultimately prevails and NCP will stand firmly with the workers.”

The event was themed: “With the banner of unity, struggle, dignity and liberation, we pledge to establish workers’ power in the state.”

During the event, leadership appointments for the new labour group were also announced.

Mazharul Islam Fakir was named as Convener, Riaz Morshed as Member Secretary and Arman Hossain as Chief Organizer.

“Even though multiple commissions are being formed, there’s no discussion about a Labour Commission or a Health Commission; institutions directly tied to people’s lives,” he said.

He expressed frustration that the focus remains solely on six election-related reform commissions, with no real steps toward genuine democratic or structural reform.

Reflecting on the past 16 years of governance, Nahid said workers have faced the worst forms of repression, often losing their lives in the struggle for fair wages.

“Those mafias who exploited labourers are now being protected,” he added.

He rejected the idea that alliances among political parties constitute true national unity.

“Real national unity happens when people from all walks of life unite for the country, as we saw during the July mass uprising. There were no political party banners; just students, workers and professionals standing together.”

Nahid pledged that the fight for both democratic and economic transformation will continue with the united strength of workers, students,and professionals.

Speaking at the same event, NCP’s Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib affirmed that Jatiya Sromik Shokti will focus on ensuring fair rights for labourers and condemned the systemic discrimination they face at national level.

Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, Chairperson of Labour Reform Commission, highlighted the lack of accountability for the deaths of thousands of workers in recent years.

He called for the implementation of the commission’s recommendations and affirmed that ensuring labour rights and justice would be a key objective for the new labour platform.