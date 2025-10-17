Trump lines up meetings with Zelenskyy, Putin in push to end Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he will soon meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, following a “productive” phone call between the two leaders, reports AP.

Trump, who is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, wrote on social media that “great progress” had been made during his latest conversation with Putin.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán welcomed the announcement, saying, “We are ready!”

Before the Trump-Putin meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead US officials in talks with Russian representatives next week.

Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump — their fourth this year — is expected to focus on Kyiv’s request to buy Tomahawk cruise missiles, which would allow Ukrainian forces to strike deep into Russian territory.

The Ukrainian president argues such weapons could pressure Moscow to take peace talks seriously.

Trump has said he’s weighing the sale but acknowledged the move would be “as much political as military.” Russian officials have warned that supplying Tomahawks would cross a “red line” and worsen relations.

Analysts say Ukraine may benefit more immediately from Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles and ATACMS systems already approved for sale by Washington. The Tomahawk, with a range of about 1,600 kilometers, would dramatically expand Ukraine’s strike capacity.

Trump’s renewed diplomatic push comes as he seeks to end both the Ukraine and Gaza wars — key promises from his 2024 campaign. Fresh off the Gaza ceasefire, Trump has expressed new optimism that Moscow could now be pressured to negotiate.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy is also expected to urge Trump to impose tougher sanctions on Russia. While Congress is considering legislation to target countries that buy Russian oil and gas, the White House has yet to fully endorse the proposal.

Officials say Trump’s team has reviewed the draft sanctions bill, signaling growing interest in economic measures aligned with the president’s foreign policy goals. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington is waiting for stronger European participation before moving ahead.

“We will respond,” Bessent said, “if our European partners join us.”