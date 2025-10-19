NBR publishes official English text of Income Tax Act 2023

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has officially published the Authentic English Text of the Income Tax Act, 2023 through a government gazette notification issued on October 16, 2025.

The Income Tax Act, 2023 was originally enacted in Bangla, replacing the Income Tax Ordinance, 1984.

Since its enactment, foreign investors and stakeholders had been urging the government to issue an official English version of the law to ensure clarity and uniform interpretation in cross-border tax matters.

Due to the absence of an authentic English version, many foreign investors reportedly faced difficulties in understanding and applying the provisions of the Act, often leading to confusion and legal complexities.

According to the NBR, the publication of the Authentic English Text will enhance transparency, remove ambiguities in enforcement, and strengthen investor confidence by providing both domestic and foreign taxpayers with a clear and accurate interpretation of the tax law.

The revenue authority also said that the processes for publishing the Authentic English Text of the Customs Act, 2023 and the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012 are at the final stage.

The NBR expects that the official publication of these two texts will soon address the longstanding demand of both local and international investors for accessible and reliable English versions of key tax laws.