‘Sir Syed Day 2025’ celebrated with dignity

Marking the 208th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the visionary founder of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the Aligarh Old Boys’ Association of Bangladesh successfully organized “Sir Syed Day 2025” on October 17 the Gulshan Club, Dhaka.

The event, presided over by Prof Dr. Rejuan Hossain Bhuiyan, President of the Aligarh Old Boys’ Association of Bangladesh, brought together AMU alumni, academicians and well-wishers to pay tribute to Sir Syed’s remarkable contributions to education and social reform.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome address by Mohammad Golam Kibria, General Secretary of the Association.

Chief Guest Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University and Chairman of Grameen Bank, delivered an insightful speech emphasizing the continued relevance of Sir Syed’s educational philosophy in today’s academic institutions.

Speaker Zakir Ibne Hai, AMU alumnus and Managing Director of Lumos Corporate Advisory, shared his reflections on Sir Syed’s enduring legacy. Special Guest,Dr Md Abu Hashan Bhuiyan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS), also expressed his thoughts on the visionary leader’s impact on modern education.

Prof Rejuan Hossain highlighted the far-reaching vision of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and urged everyone to uphold the values of education, tolerance, and reform that he championed.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Osama Taseer, Convener of the program, AMU alumnus, renowned businessman, and former President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI). He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all distinguished guests, alumni, and organizers for making the evening truly memorable.