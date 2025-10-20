‘July Uprising once again paves way to build prosperous Bangladesh’

The July Uprising has once again created a historic opportunity to build a prosperous and beautiful Bangladesh, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday.

“Many of us may not feel like listening to talks about politics. But unfortunately, it is the politicians who shape the destiny of a country. They either create the path or destroy it. This is the rule of political history.”

Fakhrul made the remarks at a reception ceremony for students who achieved GPA-5 in the SSC examination.

The event was organized by Bishwabiddyaloy Porikroma, a social organization, at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail, Dhaka.

“Sometimes political leaders take a nation to great heights, and at other times they bring it down to the very bottom. If honesty cannot be brought into politics and if the desire to strive toward fulfilling dreams is not developed in politics, then politics will never be beautiful.”

Addressing the students, the veteran BNP leader said, “All of you, having passed the SSC, will now go to college; a new chapter of life will begin. A vast world lies ahead of you, full of possibilities and opportunities to realize your dreams. Life is full of dreams, and therefore you must always keep your life full of dreams.”