Mahfuz asserts media operates free from govt pressure

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuz Alam on Monday asserted that the government does not interfere with media operations in Bangladesh.

Speaking during a meeting with German Ambassador to Bangladesh Rudiger Lotz at the Secretariat, Alam said, “The Information and Broadcasting Ministry does not call any media outlet to interfere in their work. The media is freely criticising the government at present,” according to a ministry press release.

On the upcoming national election, he confirmed that preparations are underway to hold polls in the first half of February 2026, adding that there is no uncertainty regarding the election schedule.

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen economic and trade relations between Bangladesh and Germany, as well as expanding opportunities for Bangladeshi students to pursue higher education in German universities.

Sharnila Nuzhat Kabir, Political and Press Officer of the German Embassy, was present during the discussions.