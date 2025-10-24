25 killed as bus catches fire after crash in India

At least 25 people were killed when a passenger bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle in Kurnool district of India’s Andhra Pradesh early Friday, according to police and local media reports.

The tragic accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in Chinnatekuru area when a Hyderabad-bound bus heading to Bengaluru hit a motorcycle on National Highway 44. The impact caused the bus to burst into flames, trapping many of the sleeping passengers inside.

The privately owned bus was carrying about 44 passengers. Witnesses said several people managed to escape by breaking windows, but most were unable to get out as the doors got jammed due to the blaze.

Rescue teams and firefighters rushed to the spot, but by the time the fire was brought under control, the vehicle had been completely gutted. Police said many of the victims were burned beyond recognition.

Authorities confirmed that the driver fled the scene, and a search is underway to locate him. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash and whether the bus lacked proper safety measures.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Dubai, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed senior officials to oversee rescue and relief efforts. He also assured full medical support for the injured.

“This is an extremely unfortunate tragedy,” Naidu wrote on social media, offering condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.