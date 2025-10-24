Dhaka Regency celebrating ‘The local culinary heritage of Bangladesh’

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is proud to announce a special culinary event, “The Local Culinary Heritage of Bangladesh,” to celebrate the rich and diverse flavours of Bangladeshi cuisine. The event, scheduled to take place on 15 October will continue till 25 October every day at 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM, aims to showcase traditional dishes from various regions of the country, offering guests an authentic culinary journey through the local heritage.

As part of Dhaka Regency’s continuous efforts to promote local culture, this event will highlight the unique and diverse culinary traditions that form an integral part of Bangladesh’s identity. The event will feature a variety of traditional and regional dishes, prepared by renowned local chefs who are experts in crafting authentic flavours with a modern twist.

The food lover will enjoy the Authentic local foods like biriyani cooked inside bamboo stalks, choijhalgosht, shatkora chicken, koi paturi as well as vegetarian items such as dal with drumstick shoots, bamboo shoot curry, laukhatta, shabji labra and many more, even for desserts we are introducing unique and lesser-known dishes focusing especially on traditional cakes.