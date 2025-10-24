Police block disabled graduates at Shahbagh while marching to Jamuna

A group of disabled graduates attempting to march from Dhaka University’s Raju Sculpture to the Chief Adviser’s residence at Jamuna were stopped by police at Shahbagh on Friday afternoon.

They were demanding special recruitment and an increase in the age limit for government jobs.

The march, organized under the banner of the Disabled Graduates’ Council, started around 3:00 p.m. but could not proceed past police barricades. Some scuffles occurred as participants tried to remove the barriers.

The protest has been ongoing for five days since October 19, including a hunger march by 40–50 graduates on October 23.

Mohammad Ali Hossain, convener of the organization, said, “We were peacefully heading to Jamuna, but the police blocked our path. The movement will continue until our demands are met.”

Key demands of the Disabled Graduates’ Council are as follows.Special recruitment for disabled unemployed through executive orders of the Chief Adviser.Reservation of 2% quota in first and second classes and 5% in third and fourth classes for disabled individuals.Amendments to the National Stenographer Policy to ensure independent appointment of stenographers.Special recruitment for visually impaired in braille-based education programs and vacant positions in PHT centers under the Department of Social Services.Raising the age limit for disabled applicants in government jobs to 35 years (compared to 37 for general candidates).