Ban-Pak JEC meeting begins

Bangladesh and Pakistan are holding the ninth Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting, after a gap of 20 years.

Economic Affairs Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed is leading the Bangladesh delegation, while Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik the Pakistan side.

The meeting began at 9:45AM where the two countries will discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

In fiscal 2024-25, Bangladesh imported goods worth $787 million from Pakistan and exported goods worth only $80 million.

Dhaka will seek greater duty- and quota-free access for Bangladeshi products to Pakistan, the Economic Relations Division (ERD) official said.

Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik came to Dhaka on Sunday on a three-day visit.