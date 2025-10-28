Salman Shah murder case: Travel ban imposed on Samira, actor Don

A Dhaka court on Monday imposed a travel ban on late film star Salman Shah’s wife, Samira Haque, and actor Ashraful Haque alias Don in connection with a case concerning the actor’s alleged premeditated murder in 1996.

The order was issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman following a plea submitted by the investigation officer (IO) and Ramna Police Station inspector Atiqul Alam Khandaker on October 22.

The case was lodged on October 21 by Salman Shah’s maternal uncle, Mohammad Alamgir Kumkum, nearly 29 years after the actor’s death, against 11 individuals, with Samira Haque named as the main accused. Other accused include Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Latifa Haque Lusi, Don, David, Zaved, Faruk, Ruby, A. Sattar, Saju, and Rijvi Ahmed Farhad.

Salman Shah, whose full name was Chowdhury Mohammad Shahriar, was found hanging from a fan at his residence in Dhaka’s Eskaton area on September 6, 1996.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had previously submitted a report concluding the incident as a suicide, but the case was reopened recently following the complaint by his uncle.